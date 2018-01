Published on Monday, 15 January 2018

Sateri publishes first sustainability report

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

SHANGHAI – Viscose manufacturer, Sateri has published its first sustainability report. The company has production mills in Jiangxi, Fujian, Jiujiang, and Nanjing, which are all certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) and Oeko-Tex Standard 100, while the company currently holds the position of vice president of the China Chemical Fibres Association.