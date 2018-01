Published on Wednesday, 17 January 2018

Berlin sees sustainable surge

Written by David Styles

Details

BERLIN – A strong theme of sustainability is in evidence across the various shows which form Berlin Fashion Week. FashionTech, held this year at Kraftwerk, has featured brands and speakers with more of an environmental focus than ever before.

To coincide, FashionSustain looks set to reinforce the message, further emphasizing the importance of circular practices in today’s fashion and textile sectors. David Styles reports live from Berlin.