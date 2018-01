Published on Thursday, 18 January 2018

YESS in no doubt over cotton transparency

Written by David Styles

The Responsible Sourcing Network (RSN) has unveiled the development plans for its YESS (Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced) initiative, aimed at eradicating slavery and forced labour from the cotton supply chain.

RSN says the YESS programme enables participating brands to comply with anti-slavery regulations, thus improving supply chain transparency and providing consumers with the confidence that companies are taking a collaborative approach to improve the industry.