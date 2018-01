Published on Thursday, 18 January 2018

Brands release targets for commitment to circularity

At last year’s Copenhagen Fashion Summit, 64 leading fashion companies including: Asos, H&M and VF Corporation, signed a commitment to accelerate the transition to a circular fashion system. Those companies, who own 142 of the world’s most famous brands, committed to setting targets in one or more of four action points to be achieved by 2020, and have now released their individual targets.