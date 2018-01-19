PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

January 2018
Published on Friday, 19 January 2018

Basque fashion brand signals circular future

Written by Chris Remington
LEZAMA – Ethical fashion label SkunkFunk has released a new report – Sustainability in fashion. Is it really possible? – which details the company’s environmental progress, where it has moved from using 10 per cent ‘environmentally conscious’ raw materials in its collections to around 90 per cent today.

The company, headquartered in Basque Country, holds further ambitions of using 100 per cent organic cotton by 2020, operating entirely on renewable energy and establishing product repair centres in all retail stores, in a bid to prolong the lifespan of its clothing.

