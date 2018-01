Published on Friday, 19 January 2018

EOCA embarks on ISPO donation drive

David Styles

MUNICH – The European Conservation Association (EOCA) has confirmed its attendance at ISPO Munich in order to raise funds which support conservation projects around the world.

This round of fundraising is hoped to provide the necessary support in order to complete the target, set in 2016, to plant 2 million trees by the summer of this year.