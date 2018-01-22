Published on Monday, 22 January 2018

Esquel Group eyes zero liquid discharge

Written by John Mowbray

(c) Littlestocker | Depositphotos

BOSTON – A US supplier of filtration and separation technology has partnered with Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, the world’s largest woven shirt manufacturer, in a bid to implement zero liquid discharge in the textile giant’s wet processing manufacturing facilities.

Established in 2013 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Gradiant Corporation, which operates out of Boston uses a patented humidification – dehumidification (HDH) process to transform complex waste streams from textile manufacturing into fresh, reusable water.

“This evaporator alternative mimics nature’s rain cycle to reduce the cost of treatment by as much as fifty per cent,” claims Gradiant, which first demonstrated the process at full-scale in 2013 treating produced water from North American oil and gas exploration and production.