Published on Tuesday, 23 January 2018

Arcadia accused of pushing suppliers too far

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON – The Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) has raised concerns over the suggestion that Arcadia Fashion Group will pay suppliers 2 per cent less on existing and future orders.

This comes after a survey conducted by the ETI and International Labour Organisation (ILO) which determined that these types of negotiations from retailers can, and often does, put manufacturers in a position where they are unable to pay employees an acceptable wage.