Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018

OECD meets for due diligence forum

Written by David Styles

PARIS ­– The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) is set to meet in Paris next week to conduct a forum on Due diligence in the garment and footwear sector.

The meeting will bring representatives together from government, business, trade unions and civil society to discuss emerging risks which face the industry and to share experiences on implementing due diligence in a variety of locations.