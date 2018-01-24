PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma January 2018
Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018

VF achieves textile industry first

Written by John Mowbray
GREENSBORO – Following its announced plan to scale up sustainability efforts – amounting to an average 35 per cent reduction in environmental impact of its ‘key materials’ by 2025 – VF Corporation has become the first company to use the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) to assess its entire textile portfolio.

VF’s wide range of brands and products encompasses over 5,200 textile materials every season, yielding a turnover of around US$12 billion per annum – this vast undertaking emphasises the scale of its commitment to sustainability.

