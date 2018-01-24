PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma January 2018
Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018

Wave of funding for microplastic pollution

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
Details

DAVOS – The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has awarded US$1 million to five new recyclable plastics solutions to reduce microplastic pollution at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. The company says there is an urgent need to fund innovators and governmental departments to develop solution that’s prevent plastic becoming waste from textiles and packaging within the fashion industry.

According to Ellen MacArthur, there are eight million tonnes of plastic entering the ocean each year, with the three largest clean up efforts only dealing with 0.5 per cent of this.

