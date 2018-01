Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018

EOG to publish recycled material reports

Written by David Styles

Credit: EOG

BRUSSELS – The EOG (European Outdoor Group) are nearing the completion of two textile industry reports; one of which concerns recycled down, and the other regarding wool recycling.

It is hoped that these studies can assist and inform EOG members to strengthen their understanding of how to best utilise these recycled materials in order to improve sustainability in supply chains.