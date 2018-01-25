Published on Thursday, 25 January 2018

Hidden in plain sight

Written by David Styles

With the announcement of a substantial remediation settlement having been paid by an unnamed apparel brand to around 150 unsafe factories in Bangladesh, many media outlets are rejoicing at the opening of a new chapter for garment workers.

Unfortunately, this cheery tone disregards the recent Oxfam study which shows over half of Indian textile workers are earning below the minimum wage and also uncovered the statistics that the CEOs of some textile firms will make more in 17 days than those working in garment factories will earn in a lifetime.

Given the full picture, it would seem a little naive to be championing the reformed garment sector of South Asia just yet.