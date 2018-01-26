Published on Friday, 26 January 2018

Unifi elects PepsiCo boss to board and outlines goals

Written by John Mowbray

Details

GREENSBORO – Recycled polyester yarn supplier Unifi has appointed the CEO of PepsiCo North America to its board of directors as it looks for partners that it says can join in its efforts to create a more circular economy.

The move comes as the North Carolina-based company reaffirms its commitments to recycle 30 billion plastic bottles by 2022 and recognises customers such as Patagonia, Adidas, Nike, Cone Denim, Milliken and Kathmandu – which uses Unifi’s Repreve recycled yarns in its entire polyester collection.