Published on Friday, 26 January 2018

Bio-based odour control keeps smells at bay

Written by John Mowbray

ZURICH – The Swiss textile chemical formulator HeiQ has launched a 100 per cent bio-based odour control treatment for both cellulosic and synthetic textiles that is not classed as an anti-microbial. Because the new technology does not kill microorganisms, it’s not required to comply with the stringent European Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR).