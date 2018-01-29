Published on Monday, 29 January 2018

NZ wool sector eyes microfibre boost

Written by David Styles

AUCKLAND – AgResearch and Scion have begun a study into the biodegradation of woollen garments and carpet in seawater. It is hoped that this study will provide a comparison on natural fibres versus their synthetic counterparts when it comes to microfibre pollution.

The wool market – which used to make up 26 per cent of New Zealand’s exports – is hoping to position itself as more sustainable than synthetic alternatives by capitalising on the growing worries regarding the shedding of microfibres into the world’s oceans.