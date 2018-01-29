PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma January 2018
Published on Monday, 29 January 2018

Unauthorised dyeing units rife in India

Written by David Styles
MUMBAI - Garment manufacturers in India are increasingly moving dyeing operations from the textile-producing region of Tiripur to the neighbouring state, Karnataka in order to lower costs with unauthorised units which have not adopted Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), according to local reports.

Moving processing to Karnataka facilities is said to save companies around 20 per cent but manufacturers adopting this practice have been threatened by legal proceedings should they jeopardise the environmental safety of the region.

