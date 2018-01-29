Published on Monday, 29 January 2018

Investors urge Bangladesh Accord extension

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – The Bangladesh Investor Initiative, described as ‘a group of socially responsible shareholders’, has put pressure on fashion retailers who source clothes from Bangladesh to back the extension of the Bangladesh Accord until 2021.

It is understood that currently, just 60 of the 220 companies in the Accord have signed the extension agreement and last week saw a major retailer ordered to pay a US$2.3 million settlement for remediation work to 150 of the factories it sources from in the country.