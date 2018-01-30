PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma January 2018
Published on Tuesday, 30 January 2018

Collaboration encourages sustainable textile co-operation

Written by David Styles
PARIS – The German Partnership for Sustainable Textiles and the Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textiles (AGT) have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with the goal of supporting companies in the implementation of due diligence by harmonising sustainability requirements.

Member organisations will work together on projects to improve working conditions in high-risk areas, facilitate the sharing of industry knowledge and encourage co-operation between producers, governments, trade unions and NGOs.

