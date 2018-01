Published on Wednesday, 31 January 2018

NGO launches challenge opposing fast fashion

Written by David Styles

BRISTOL – Labour Behind the Label, the NGO aimed at supporting garment workers’ rights, has launched the ‘Six Items Challenge’ aimed at opposing the rise of Fast Fashion while raising funds for causes which support garment workers worldwide.

The challenge tasks entrants to select six garments to wear for six weeks, to demonstrate whether it is possible to live without the huge number of clothing items with which people have become accustomed via fast fashion.