Published on Wednesday, 31 January 2018

H&M seeks progress through digitisation

Written by David Styles

STOCKHOLM – H&M has released its annual report for 2017 and announced its plans for the coming year. As seems to be an industry trend, the company listed automation and digitisation as major factors in plans to expand and grow the business.

The H&M group says it has achieved global growth in 2017 – a year which saw the company move into eight new online markets and five new store markets.