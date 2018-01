Published on Wednesday, 31 January 2018

Lexus Design Awards announces finalists

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

MILAN – A total of 12 finalists have been announced for the Lexus Design Awards 2018. Lexus says it received 1,300 entries from 68 countries with finalists chosen by judges including world renowned architects Sir David Adjaye and Shugera Ban.

Textile finalists include CO-RK, who have developed “three-dimensional design pieces made from cork thread, formed into shapes created using mathematical algorithms as an innovative material that is non-fibrous, highly durable and wholly natural”.