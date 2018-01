Published on Wednesday, 31 January 2018

Gant partners with Waterkeeper Alliance

STOCKHOLM – US apparel brand, Gant has announced a new partnership with Waterkeeper Alliance to support the work done by the organisation in patrolling and protecting global waterways and contributing to projects aimed at combatting the growing microplastic pollution problem.

Gant says its first contribution will be to support the Ocean Plastic Recovery Initiative, which will see the expansion of Waterkeeper Alliance’s recovery facility and operation in the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica.