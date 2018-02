Published on Thursday, 01 February 2018

Zalando collaborates on circular capsule collection

Written by David Styles

Details

AMSTERDAM – Online fashion retailer, Zalando has teamed up with Dutch couturiers Viktor&Rolf to produce a sustainable collection which will feature t-shirts made using Zalando’s stockpile of unsold apparel from previous seasons.

This follows the news earlier this year that Zalando had joined forces with Amsterdam-based circular fashion organisation, Fashion for Good, and is another example of the e-retailer seeking to demonstrate commitment to sustainability efforts.