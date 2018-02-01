Published on Thursday, 01 February 2018

Planet Textiles agenda takes shape

Written by David Styles

Details

VANCOUVER – Preparations for this year’s edition of Planet Textiles, to be held at Vancouver’s Sheraton Hotel on May 22nd, are gathering pace as further speakers have been confirmed for the event’s line-up.

The ever-growing issue of textile microfibre pollution will be tackled as part of the event, in addition to breakout sessions on finance, deforestation and chemical management also forming a significant part of the agenda.

The annual event on sustainability, is jointly co-hosted by MCL News & Media and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition as part of a series of environmental meetings in Vancouver, and around 400 delegates are expected to attend.

The agenda features a variety of industry leaders and environmental experts to enable attendees to gain a deeper understanding of issues including; microfibre pollution in aquatic environments, solutions and the latest research to the problem, deforestation and the man-made cellulosic industry, chemical management in relation to wastewater as an effluent and how to finance innovation and change in our industry.

Headlines in environmental publications have increasingly become dominated by the issues surrounding microfibre pollution and the role of the textile industry in this practice. In recognition of this, it has been announced that Dr Peter S. Ross, Vice-President of Research at the Ocean Wise Conservation Association will deliver a presentation of his latest findings on this very issue.

Dr. Ross is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Victoria, and served as a Research Scientist with the Canadian government between 1996 and 2013. He is a leading authority on ocean pollution, having published over 150 scientific articles and book chapters, with a focus on the source, transport, fate and effects of priority pollutants.

In 2014, he launched the Ocean Pollution Research Program at Ocean Wise and leads a major solution-oriented microplastic pollution research programme. His team is currently working with major outdoor retailers and MetroVancouver waste water treatment operators to evaluate the possible role of textiles and other domestic sources to microplastics in coastal environments.

A special panel of experts, chaired by Dr Ross, will explore the latest research findings on microplastics, and hopes to kick-off the formation of a unique research partnership consisting of representatives from the Ocean Wise Conservation Association, outdoor retailers, wastewater treatment plant operators and governments in order to develop a harmonised solutions to this global issue.

It has also been confirmed that Charlene Aleck from Tsleil-Waututh Nation will deliver a welcome message at the opening of Planet Textiles on behalf of First Nations band government in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Known colloquially as the ‘People of the Inlet’, the Tsleil-Waututh are an essential part of the region’s history and speak the Downriver dialect of the Halkomelem language.

Other high-profile speakers selected so far include Alexander Wessels, CEO of Archroma; Frank Michel, the CEO of the ZDHC Foundation; and Jill Dumain, CEO of bluesign technologies, who, along with other leading textile chemical executives, will discuss scaling up transparency and the harmonisation of efforts in chemical management across textile supply chains.

Looking at transparency will also be Linda Greer, senior scientist at the NRDC, who will outline the latest progress of a new tool to monitor pollution incidents at Chinese textile mills in real time by both industry and consumers.

Fashion for Good has also been confirmed as playing a key role in the scaling up innovation section of the event. A detailed announcement of this will be released shortly on www.ecotextile.com.

Planet Textiles 2018 is being supported by event partner Sympatex, leadership partners: Lenzing and the ZDHC Foundation; along with Kendor Textiles, Toxservices LLC, Fashion for Good and Proavita.

The event will also feature a table top exhibition on a first come first served basis.

Web: www.planet-textiles.com