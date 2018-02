Published on Thursday, 01 February 2018

Stretching nylon’s sustainable potential

Written by David Styles

TRENTO – Genomatica and Aquafil have announced a collaboration aimed at developing a ‘commercially-advantageous’ bioprocess to make caprolactam, using plant-based renewable ingredients in place of the crude oil-derived materials historically used in the nylon industry.

An agreement is now in place to work together in creating sustainable caprolactam – an ingredient identified as crucial to producing what the companies claim would be 100 per cent sustainable nylon.