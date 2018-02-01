REINACH – Tong Siang, the Thailand-based fabric manufacturer, which specialises in the use of supercritical CO2 dyeing for the waterless coloration of polyester sportswear, is now using a new optical brightening agent from Archroma that dissolves in liquid carbon dioxide.
Traditionally, optical brighteners agents (OBAs) do not readily dissolve in carbon dioxide, which can mean duller shades when dyeing fabrics. The move represents Archroma’s first entry into the field of supplying textile chemicals for the niche CO2 dyeing sector.