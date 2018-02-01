Published on Thursday, 01 February 2018

Optical brighteners for CO2 dyeing

Written by John Mowbray

REINACH – Tong Siang, the Thailand-based fabric manufacturer, which specialises in the use of supercritical CO 2 dyeing for the waterless coloration of polyester sportswear, is now using a new optical brightening agent from Archroma that dissolves in liquid carbon dioxide.