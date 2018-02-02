Published on Friday, 02 February 2018

UN seeks wider textile sector engagement

Written by David Styles

Credit: UNFCCC

BONN – 38 representatives from the fashion industry have attended a summit held at the UN Climate Change secretariat in Bonn, to assess the possibilities of a joint future climate action programme.

The two day agenda was primarily focused on global collaboration in the fashion sector to enable a substantial shift towards mobilising a larger, joint environmental project. Brands including adidas, C&A, Hugo Boss, H&M and FIlippa K were in attendance, along with representatives from textile manufacturers, recycling associations and fibre innovators.