Archroma February 2018
Published on Friday, 02 February 2018

UN seeks wider textile sector engagement

Written by David Styles
Credit: UNFCCC

BONN – 38 representatives from the fashion industry have attended a summit held at the UN Climate Change secretariat in Bonn, to assess the possibilities of a joint future climate action programme. 

The two day agenda was primarily focused on global collaboration in the fashion sector to enable a substantial shift towards mobilising a larger, joint environmental project. Brands including adidas, C&A, Hugo Boss, H&M and FIlippa K were in attendance, along with representatives from textile manufacturers, recycling associations and fibre innovators. 

