Published on Friday, 02 February 2018

Vaude aims for top of the sustainability tree

Written by David Styles

TETTNANG – In collaboration with various partners from environmental associations, the scientific community and the textile industry, Vaude has launched the TextileMission research project.

In conjunction with this, the German outdoor brand has also launched its Green Shape Core Collection, featuring a fleece lining which it hopes, by incorporating Lenzing’s wood-derived and biodegradable Tencel fibres, can avoid the release of harmful microplastics.