Published on Friday, 02 February 2018

Calling all industry innovators

Written by David Styles

VANCOUVER ­– A unique opportunity for young, innovative companies to pitch to all corners of the textile sector will be made available through the collaboration of Planet Textiles and Fashion for Good.

At the 2018 edition of the annual sustainability event, a special session on new innovation will take place, this will includes 10 pitches of fledgling technologies that are designed to make a positive environmental impact to the global textile supply chain.