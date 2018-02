Published on Monday, 05 February 2018

Indonesian President signals river pollution reform

Written by David Styles

BANDUNG – Indonesian President, Joko Widodo looks set to issue new regulations to accelerate the prosecution of river polluting textile facilities as the situation in the nation’s Citarum river worsens.

Four textile production facilities in the West Java region of Indonesia have now been closed down due to alleged chemical dumping in the river, according to reports in the local media.