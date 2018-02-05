Published on Monday, 05 February 2018

Archroma and WWF in water conservation partnership

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

REINACH – Colour and speciality chemicals firm, Archroma has announced it has signed an agreement with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Pakistan) for formal cooperation on water conservation. The aim of the partnership is to conserve water wasted through the textile industry in Pakistan.

After signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Karachi, the company says it aims to promote sustainable practises in the textile industry using Archroma’s zero liquid discharge guidelines, software simulations in production lines, and Archroma’s One Way process simulator tool.