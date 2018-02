Published on Tuesday, 06 February 2018

Commonwealth fashion initiative for common good

Written by David Styles

Credit: Eco-Age

LONDON – An initiative conceived by Eco-Age has been established in order to promote stronger sustainability efforts along with building stronger trade links between the textile producers of Commonwealth nations.

Brands already confirmed to take part in the organisation’s first event include Burberry and Stella McCartney, representing the UK, Karen Walker on behalf of New Zealand, and Bibi Russell for Bangladesh.