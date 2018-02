Published on Tuesday, 06 February 2018

ZDHC and SAC to host joint manufacturer forums

Written by David Styles

Details

AMSTERDAM – ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals), in partnership with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) are set to hold Manufacturer Forums in Milan and Barcelona this February.

These manufacturer-oriented forums are the first stop on a series of events scheduled around the world for the collaboration, with a number of sessions aimed at promoting chemical management best practice being held in Europe this year for the first time.