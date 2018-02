Published on Tuesday, 06 February 2018

Norwegian project launches microfibre research

TRONDHEIM – A research project being conducted in association with The Research Council of Norway is underway to determine the extent of the microfibre ocean pollution and methods which could be implemented in order to remedy the situation.

The Microfibre project has set out its aims to investigate the fate and toxicity of microplastic fibres in a range of aquatic environments, then to develop a decision support framework for mitigating the subsequent environmental impacts.