Published on Wednesday, 07 February 2018

Patagonia seeks to unite environmental activists

Written by David Styles

Credit: Patagonia

VENTURA – Outdoor apparel brand Patagonia has launched an online platform which offers environmental activists and those running sustainability organisations the opportunity to connect, enabling both parties to “take action on the most pressing issues facing the world today.”

The Patagonia Action Works platform is said to allow users to find out about local events, sign petitions supporting environmental issues, along with both volunteering and donating money to local causes.