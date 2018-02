Published on Wednesday, 07 February 2018

Industry input required for Pulse Report 2018

Written by David Styles

COPENHAGEN ­– Global Fashion Agenda and The Boston Consulting Group are seeking respondents to the 2018 Pulse of the Fashion Industry report. Last year saw the first edition of the study, and once again this year the report will be launched at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit.

Anyone who completes the survey regarding their company’s sustainability priorities before 14 February will be entered into a chance to win one ticket to the summit, taking place on 15-16 May 2018 in the Danish capital.