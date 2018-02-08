Published on Thursday, 08 February 2018

Oritain secures Supima cotton deal

Written by David Styles

DUNEDIN – Oritain Global has announced a deal with Supima, the cotton association which represents more than 500 American Pima cotton growers, to offer members the use of its cotton verification technology.

Oritain says its method provides American Pima cotton growers with a natural solution which utilises the cotton fibres to effectively self-authenticate.

In September 2017, Ecotextile News reported that Oritain had established a partnership with American Supima cotton grower, J.G. Boswell following the advent of Oritain’s implementation of a ‘fingerprint identification’ technology to aid cotton supply chain transparency.