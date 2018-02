Published on Thursday, 08 February 2018

Primark publishes supply chain map

Written by David Styles

Details

DUBLIN – Fashion retailer, Primark has published its Global Sourcing Map, an online tool which reveals information regarding the factories and suppliers which make up the company’s supply chain.

Information available via the online platform relates to suppliers’ factories in the 31 countries from which Primark sources its products. Details published include factory names, addresses, number of workers and the gender split of the workforce.