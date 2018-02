Published on Thursday, 08 February 2018

Pure Origin reveals sustainability speakers

Written by David Styles

LONDON – Pure Origin, a new sourcing and manufacturing show has announced the line-up for a topical programme of education, industry intelligence and insights into the future of sustainable fashion.

Organisations including WGSN, Coloro, ASBCI, Sedex, Textile Forum, and IHKIB will contribute to the agenda which will cover issues such as transparency in product sourcing and a sustainable approach to business.