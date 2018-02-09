Published on Friday, 09 February 2018

NGOs seek global chemical frameworks post-2020

Written by David Styles

Details

BRUSSELS – A group of five NGOs from across Europe have put forward a proposal for the implementation of a global – and crucially, legally binding – framework regarding the usage of hazardous chemicals after 2020.

Due to the EU commitment to ‘Horizon 2020’, the year is often cited as what could be an environmental turning point. These five NGOs have highlighted that until tighter regulations on chemical usage are in place, a circular economy for industries such as textile production may just cause harmful chemical to perpetually be recycled and reappear in the supply chain.