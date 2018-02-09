PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma February 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 09 February 2018

New brands join Canopy conservation campaign

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

VANCOUVER – Environmental organisation, Canopy has announced 20 new companies have become members of its CanopyStyle initiative, aimed at preserving the endangered forests at risk of consumption in the textile supply chain.

With a membership now numbering over 125 brands, the initiative has strengthened its ability to achieve its aim of protecting ecologically-rich forests and bringing about long-lasting transformation in the rayon-viscose supply chain.

The project and its partners are also said to be prioritising the development of alternative fibres and circular economy sourcing to create a less environmentally-damaging future for the sector.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek