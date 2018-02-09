Published on Friday, 09 February 2018

New brands join Canopy conservation campaign

Written by David Styles

VANCOUVER – Environmental organisation, Canopy has announced 20 new companies have become members of its CanopyStyle initiative, aimed at preserving the endangered forests at risk of consumption in the textile supply chain.

With a membership now numbering over 125 brands, the initiative has strengthened its ability to achieve its aim of protecting ecologically-rich forests and bringing about long-lasting transformation in the rayon-viscose supply chain.

The project and its partners are also said to be prioritising the development of alternative fibres and circular economy sourcing to create a less environmentally-damaging future for the sector.