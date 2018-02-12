Published on Monday, 12 February 2018

Buried textile waste unearths wider Chinese problem

Written by David Styles

Details

NANTONG – It has been alleged that huge quantities of textile waste have been discovered buried in the Jiangsu province of China.

According to local media reports, the waste had been both illegally buried and dumped directly into ponds which were home to a varied wildlife population – a practice believed not to be uncommon in a country which lacks mandatory public transparency legislation surrounding the transfer and release of waste from factories.

Kate Logan, green choice outreach director at the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs in China, told Ecotextile News: "This case underlines the importance of information disclosure surrounding transfer and release of waste, including both hazardous and non-hazardous waste.”