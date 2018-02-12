PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma February 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Monday, 12 February 2018

Cork fabric attracts fashion brands

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

Photo: ISPO

PORTO – Portuguese textile manufacturer Tintex noted significant interest from international fashion brands for the first time at the recent ISPO show in Munich, with its recently launched B.Cork water-based laminated fabrics said to have been popular with buyers.

First launched at Performance Days in November, the laminated fabric coating derived from cork can be applied to both woven or knit fabrics and is said to be breathable – while also claiming strong environmental credentials given that all of the materials would have otherwise gone unused and straight to landfill.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES