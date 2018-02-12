Published on Monday, 12 February 2018

Cork fabric attracts fashion brands

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Photo: ISPO

PORTO – Portuguese textile manufacturer Tintex noted significant interest from international fashion brands for the first time at the recent ISPO show in Munich, with its recently launched B.Cork water-based laminated fabrics said to have been popular with buyers.

First launched at Performance Days in November, the laminated fabric coating derived from cork can be applied to both woven or knit fabrics and is said to be breathable – while also claiming strong environmental credentials given that all of the materials would have otherwise gone unused and straight to landfill.