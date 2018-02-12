PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Monday, 12 February 2018

New wool report seeks LCA revisions

Written by David Styles
OSLO – A study has been published regarding the ways in which Life Cycle Assessments evaluate different textile fibres, with a particular emphasis on wool. One of the more significant recommendations is the call to include the use phase in LCA criteria, rather than just the manufacturing process.

The report was commissioned by Australian Wool Innovation Limited (AWI), International Wool Textile Organisation (IWTO) and Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC), and would appear to be the next stage of the wool industry’s drive to introduce a revised ranking system.

