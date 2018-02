Published on Tuesday, 13 February 2018

UK duo conceive infant apparel circularity campaign

Written by David Styles

WATFORD – Baby apparel retailer, Mothercare and charity, Hubbub have joined forces in an attempt to redistribute around 65,000 baby garments as part of a new campaign to encourage circular practices in the sector.

Rather than a culture of throwing garments away which is evident in other spheres of the garment sector, research has highlighted that many parents keep baby clothing for sentimental reasons and therefore very few garments can be recycled or reused.