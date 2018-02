Published on Tuesday, 13 February 2018

Funding for sustainable cotton research

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

MARYLAND – Cotton Incorporated has awarded its Curriculum Programme Grant to Sunidhi Mehta, assistant professor in the Department of Human Ecology at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). The grant will support the research of cotton as a sustainable and green textile material for fashion merchandising students, to then form relationships with key industry players, the university says.