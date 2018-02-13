Published on Tuesday, 13 February 2018

Textile Exchange launches biosynthetics platform

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

Photo: Textile Exchange

TEXAS – Textile Exchange has launched a new online platform for biosynthetics. The website is the latest in the non profit’s aim of promoting biosynthetics in the textile industry. Aboutbiosynthetics follows on from the organisation’s Aboutorganiccotton initiative from 2015. The site aims to clarify and explain common misinterpretations of what biosynthetics consist of and to open the door to commercialisation opportunities, Textile Exchange says.

Liesl Truscott, director of materials strategy, Textile Exchange, told Ecotextile News: “Right now, biosynthetics are a new and emerging area for the textile industry and an exciting one for us to be exploring at Textile Exchange. We are all looking for opportunities to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions. Fibres made from polymers based on plants and other biological inputs offer huge potential. Many of our members are curious about the technology but are asking questions about the sustainability opportunities biosynthetics offer. Our new microsite is a tool for communicating the big potential biosynthetics offer and their link to the Bio Economy, while also presenting the challenges and realities in terms of the sector’s stage of development and current scale.”