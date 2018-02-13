PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Tuesday, 13 February 2018

OECD strengthens China garment partnership

Written by David Styles
PARIS – The China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) has partnered with the OECD, underlined by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that sets out the mutual commitment to intensify co-operation and promote responsible business practices in global textile and apparel supply chains.

This deal was struck at the OECD Forum on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Sector in Paris, at which Ecotextile News reported the German Partnership for Sustainable Textiles and the Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textiles (AGT) have also announced the signing of a collaboration agreement.

