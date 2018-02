Published on Wednesday, 14 February 2018

Copenhagen Fashion Summit reveals keynote speakers

Written by David Styles

COPENHAGEN – Two of the headline speakers for the 2018 edition of fashion sustainability event, Copenhagen Fashion Summit have been confirmed by Global Fashion Agenda.

This year’s summit, to be held at the Danish capital’s Concert Hall, will be addressed by fashion designer and sustainability campaigner, Stella McCartney and former editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter.